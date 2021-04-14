Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

GameStop CEO forfeits over 587,000 shares for not meeting targets

Shares would be worth $9.8 million based on the stock's Wednesday closing price

close
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino reports sources say it's unclear if Melvin Capital will finish month strongly given recent trading frenzy. video

Melvin Capital rebounds after massive GameStop losses: Sources

FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino reports sources say it's unclear if Melvin Capital will finish month strongly given recent trading frenzy.

GameStop Corp Chief Executive Officer George Sherman has forfeited more than 587,000 shares as he failed to meet his performance targets, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Stocks in this Article

GME GAMESTOP
$166.53
+25.54 (+18.11%)

The forfeited shares, originally granted in April 2019, would be worth $9.8 million based on the stock's latest closing price.

GameStop is currently looking for a new CEO to replace Sherman as it pivots from a brick-and-mortar video game retailer to an e-commerce firm, Reuters reported on Monday, citing three sources.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company's stock is up almost 800% since January, benefiting from a push by retail investors on Reddit forums to drive up prices of heavily shorted stocks.

Chris Homeister, GameStop's chief merchandising officer, forfeited more than 119,000 shares for failing to meet targets, another filing showed