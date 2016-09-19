`Game of Thrones,' `Veep' Take Top Honors at Emmys

article

HBO's "Game of Thrones" conquered the Emmy kingdom Sunday, honored as top drama for the second consecutive year and becoming the most honored prime-time TV series ever on a night of surprises and sharp political jabs.

HBO's "Veep" repeated as best comedy series and its star, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, won a record-breaking sixth Emmy as best comedy actress. Jeffrey Tambor's trophy as top comedy actor for "Transparent" also was his second.

But the top drama acting trophies were far from predictable: Rami Malek of "Mr. Robot" and Tatiana Maslany of "Orphan Black" were the winners, both overcoming heavyweight competition.

"Games of Thrones," the fantasy saga based on George R.R. Martin's novels, received a total of 12 awards Sunday and at last weekend's technical arts ceremony for a cumulative 38, besting "Frasier" by one to claim most prime-time series awards ever.

The Emmys proved more adroit than the Oscars at recognizing and honoring diversity in Hollywood's top ranks, with trophies going to minority actors and behind-the-scenes artists.