G7 unveils plan to cap price of Russian oil in global markets

The Group of Seven wealthy nations rolled out a plan to cap the price of Russian oil on global markets, committing to a novel new sanctions plan aimed at limiting Russia's revenue from oil sales as its invasion of Ukraine grinds on.

In a statement, the finance ministers of the G7 said they would move to ban the insurance and financing of shipments of Russian oil and petroleum products unless they are sold under a set price cap.

With the plan, the U.S. and its allies are hoping to leverage their control over the financing and insurance of global shipping to force Russia to comply with the cap or face the possibility of failing to be able to ship its oil. Over 90% of the world's ships are insured through a London-based association of insurers, according to Bruegel, a Brussels-based think tank.

The announcement did not include several key details, including the level at which the price cap would be set. The G7 ministers said they would consult with international partners for the plan about where to set the cap, with the possibility of changing the cap level over time.