G-20 talks trade, finance as Japan readies for Osaka summit

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, center bottom, speak with other participants prior to G20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Meeting Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Fukuoka, western Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)

Trade and economy ministers of the Group of 20 major economies are meeting in Japan to discuss ways to reorder trade rules and finances in an era of technological change and protectionism.

The meetings of financial leaders in the southern city of Fukuoka and of economic ministers in Tsukuba, near Tokyo, are aiming to forge a consensus on a range of issues to be endorsed by leaders who will meet in late June in Osaka.

The central bank governors and other financial regulators flagged risks to the global economy as Beijing and Washington clash over trade and technology.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he and his Japanese counterpart discussed the ongoing close cooperation between the U.S. and Japan across a number of economic and security issues.