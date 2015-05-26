Future of Atlantic City's closed Revel casino murky as judge refuses to extend sale deadline

The future of Atlantic City's former Revel Casino Hotel is murkier than ever following one court ruling and the lack of another one.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Gloria Burns refused Wednesday to extend the deadline for the casino to be sold to Florida developer Glenn Straub now that Monday's deadline has passed.

But she did not rule on a request by the casino's owners, Revel AC, to approve their termination of the $95.4 million sale and their intention to keep Straub's $10 million deposit.

The judge says she'll decide next Tuesday whether to grant that request.

Revel attorney John Cunningham says it's time to seek other buyers for the casino, which shut down last September and has had two sale attempts since then.