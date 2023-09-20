Expand / Collapse search
Frontier flight from Denver returns to airport after odor overcomes cockpit

Airline says 'fume event' prompted crew to return to Denver after takeoff

A Frontier Airlines flight originating in Denver and bound for Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday, returned to the Mile High City nearly 40 minutes after taking off because of an odor reported in the cockpit, according to reports.

FOX 31 Denver reported that a Denver International Airport spokesperson confirmed the plane was on its way to Raleigh-Durham International Airport before turning around.

The spokesperson originally said the flight returned for medical reasons, but later said it came back to Denver for a mechanical situation.

FRONTIER AIRLINES CEO SAYS WORKFORCE GOT ‘LAZY' DURING PANDEMIC

A Frontier Airlines flight

A Frontier Airlines flight prepares to land at Denver International Airport. (Photographer: Daniel Brenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

FlightAware showed the Frontier Flight 560 Airbus A321 took off from Denver at 6:42 p.m. MDT, headed west before circling around to return to the airport, landing at 7:10 p.m., and parking at the gate 30 minutes later.

In the air traffic control recordings posted on LiveATC.net, the pilot is heard reporting an odor in the cockpit.

The odor, the pilot told the air traffic control tower, was not smoke but something "indicating that we have some kind of contamination in the cabin."

FRONTIER AIRLINES HANDING OUT MATCHING MILES FOR STUDENT LOAN DEBTS OF 100 PEOPLE

Frontier Airlines Check In

Signage at the Frontier Airlines check-in counter at Denver International Airport. ( Michael Ciaglo/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

Frontier Airlines issued a statement about the incident.

"Earlier this evening, shortly following takeoff from Denver International Airport, Flight 560 bound for Raleigh-Durham with 160 passengers on board, experienced a fume event which prompted the flight crew to return the aircraft to Denver and request support from emergency medical personnel as a matter of precaution," the statement read. "A number of passengers and the flight crew were seen by EMS professionals at the gate. No reports of individuals requiring further medical treatment have been received."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The airline added that a replacement aircraft was expected to operate the flight later that evening.