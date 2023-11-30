FOX Business Rundown Newsletter: Elon Musk, Disney's Iger, Tesla's Cybertruck and mourning Berkshire's Munger

The FOX Business Rundown newsletter brings you the money side of the hottest stories in business and pop culture.



IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION

-Elon Musk makes waves with salty language directed at CEOs who dumped his platform X

-Disney CEO Bob Iger gets candid about the bad hire that drove Disney into chaos and cut his retirement short

-Tesla's shiny Cybertruck finally rolls out to customers

-Stocks notch new highs

TOP STORY: "GO F-YOURSELF!": Elon Musk was fired up during his interview this past week at the New York Times Dealbook conference, using expletive-laced comments when discussing the big corporations that have paused advertising on X, formerly known as Twitter…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Musk's expletive filled rant directed at companies that have paused advertising on X, formerly known as Twitter.

TESLA'S CYBERTRUCK HAS ARRIVED: A day after Musk had tongues wagging in New York, he oversaw the debut of Tesla's highly anticipated Cybertruck in Texas and the price points for the futuristic vehicle caught some off guard…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Elon Musk rolls out the highly anticipated Cybertruck with much fanfare.

"I WAS DISAPPOINTED": Disney CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the media giant last November after former CEO Bob Chapek was forced out, reflected on watching his successor make bad decisions that threw the media giant into chaos pubically and with the company's rank-and-file…continue reading here.

DISNEY DRAGS BEHIND: Disney shares have gained 6% this year, trailing the S&P 500's nearly 20% rise as Iger continues to push his turnaround plan which included cutting 7,000 jobs.

HE'S BACK AT OPENAI WITH A TWIST: After being fired in an Artifical Intelligence shakeup for the ages, Sam Altman has officially been reinstated as CEO of OpenAI and he is bringing a powerful partner along for the ride: Microsoft. The tech-giant will have a non-voting seat on the board.

Altman, in a blog post, said he was returning and his short-term replacement Mira Murati will resume her previous role as chief technology officer. The developments followed the forming of the new initial board which includes Bret Taylor as chair, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo… continue reading here.

CELEBRATION OF ACCOMPLISHED LIVES: The world said goodbye to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man who helped build Berkshire Hathaway into the conglomerate it is today.

The company's B class stock, created in May 1996 to offer investors a more affordable way to invest in the multiple businesses that make up Buffett's empire, has seen its shares rise over 1,400%+…continue reading here.

VIDEO: FOX Business Network's Liz Claman remembers Munger's wisdom and acumen.

Also, Henry Kissinger, the German-born American diplomat, academic and presidential adviser who served as secretary of state for two presidents and left his stamp on U.S. foreign policy for decades, died Wednesday at the age of 100… continue reading here…

VIDEO: FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto pays tribute to Kissinger.

STOCKS THIS WEEK: November was the best month of 2023 for U.S. stocks as investors bet big on what the Federal Reserve will do next.

UP NEXT:

-Looking for more business and market moving headlines? Find more from FOX Business here .

-Want live updates? Get the Fox Business app here.