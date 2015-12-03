Former Massey CEO Guilty Of Conspiracy In Deadly Coal Mine Blast

Former Massey Energy Chief Executive Don Blankenship was convicted Thursday on one of three counts in connection with a deadly coal-mine explosion in West Virginia in 2010, according to media reports. Blankenship was convicted of conspiring to violate mine safety regulations but acquitted of making false statements and securities fraud. He faces prison time. Twenty-nine workers were killed in the Upper Big Branch mine, and Massey had racked up numerous safety citations.
