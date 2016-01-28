Former BP boss Browne on Glencore shortlist: source

LONDON (Reuters) - Former BP chief executive John Browne is on the shortlist of candidates to become chairman of mining giant Glencore , a source familiar with the matter said, confirming news reports.

Glencore has unveiled plans for an initial public offering that will value it at around $60 billion but has yet to name an independent chairman, something it will need to do before it can complete the planned listing in London and Hong Kong.

Three candidates were on the shortlist days before Thursday's intention-to-float document was published, including former French Foreign Legionnaire Simon Murray and two others who were not named. The new chairman will sit on an eight-strong board alongside Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg.

Glencore has named its non-executive directors and these already include former BP CEO and Browne successor Tony Hayward. Both men had to step down from their positions at BP.

Glencore declined to comment on the report, reiterating that a decision had been made and that an announcement would be made shortly.

