Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Ford

Ford's quarterly China sales rise 25% from year ago

It is Ford's second consecutive quarterly sales increase in the world's biggest auto market

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 15

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Ford Motor Co on Friday said its China sales rose 25% over July to September from the same period a year earlier to 164,352 vehicles, attributing the increase to product launches and a localization strategy.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FFORD MOTOR COMPANY7.62+0.05+0.66%

The result represents Ford's second consecutive quarterly sales increase in the world's biggest auto market following almost three years of decline.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Dearborn, Michigan-based firm makes vehicles in China through joint ventures with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd.

On Monday, U.S. rival General Motors Co said its China sales grew 12% in July-September to 771,400 vehicles.

Overall vehicle sales in China grew 13% in September, 12% in August and 16% in July.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)