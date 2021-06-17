Ford’s Bronco, F-150 Lightning behind profit outlook boost
Orders for the F-150 Lightning pickup hit 100,000
Ford's been on a roll this year with new and reinvented models — and it's paying off.
CEO Jim Farley will tell investors on Thursday that the automaker's second-quarter profits will be better than expected.
"Customer reservations strong for four new vehicles: full-size Bronco SUV, battery-electric F-150 Lightning pickup, Maverick compact truck and all-electric E-Transit commercial van," the company disclosed in a statement ahead of Farley's appearance at an investor conference hosted by Deutsche Bank.
In the latest order update, the reimagined Ford Bronco and the all-electric F-150 are leading the demand.
Other factors impacting the improving trends include "lower-than-anticipated costs and favorable market factors. Additionally, higher vehicle auction values are benefitting Ford Credit," the company detailed.
Ford's shares have gained over 71% this year.