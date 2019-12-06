Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Ford

Ford recalls big pickups, tailgates can open unexpectedly

Associated Press
close
Ford is teaming up wtih McDonald's to turn the waste from coffee production into a new type of plastic that's lighter and stronger than conventional materials.video

Ford making cars out of coffee

Ford is teaming up wtih McDonald's to turn the waste from coffee production into a new type of plastic that's lighter and stronger than conventional materials.

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly.

Continue Reading Below

FORD UNVEILS MUSTANG MACH E, ITS FIRST ALL-ELECTRIC SUV

The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years. All the trucks have electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle.

Ford says water can get into the electrical wiring and cause a short circuit, activating the switches and releasing the latches. That could allow loose cargo to fall onto the road.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Trucks with mechanical tailgate latches are not affected.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Dealers will fix the tailgate frame wiring harnesses and install a new tailgate handle release switch. Owners will be notified by male during the week of Jan. 20.