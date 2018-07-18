Ford recalls 550,000 vehicles for roll-away risk

Ford said Wednesday it’s recalling approximately 550,000 sedans and SUVs in North America, saying a problem with the gear shifter could cause the vehicles to roll away.

The recall includes some 2013 to 2016 Ford Fusion cars and 2013 to 2014 Ford Escape SUVs. About 504,000 of the affected vehicles were sold in the U.S.

In the affected vehicles, a bushing that connects the shifter cable to the transmission may detach, according to the company. Ford warned that when the driver shifts the lever into the “Park” position, the vehicles may unexpectedly be in another gear. If the parking brake isn’t engaged, the vehicles could roll.

Ford noted that drivers are still able to remove the ignition key if the affected vehicles are stuck in another gear. There’s also no warning message or audible chime to indicate that the vehicle is not in “Park.”

Ford said it’s not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Dealers will make repairs free of charge. In the meantime, owners should use their parking brake, Ford said.