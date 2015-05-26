Ford January U.S. Sales Climb 15%

Ford Motor Company said Tuesday U.S. sales rose 15% in January to 178,351 vehicles. Retail sales rose 13% to 128,666 units, its best performance for the month of January since 2004. The company said sales of its F-Series trucks rose 17%^, driven by demand for the new F-150 model. Escape sales rose 3%, while Explorer sales were up 28%. Shares rose 1.6% in premarket trade and are up 9.2% in the last three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 0.1%.
