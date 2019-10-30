Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Ford, auto workers union reach tentative contract agreement

Associated Press
close
FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors has ended after six weeks with workers voting to approve a new contract. Then, ‘The Car Coach’ Lauren Fix joins a ‘Bulls &amp; Bears’ panel to analyze the deal.video

GM-UAW contract approved, ending the strike

FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors has ended after six weeks with workers voting to approve a new contract. Then, ‘The Car Coach’ Lauren Fix joins a ‘Bulls & Bears’ panel to analyze the deal.

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford after three days of intense bargaining.

Continue Reading Below

The union says the deal was reached Wednesday night but didn't give details.

It says the deal has to be approved by committees of national union leaders and local officials who will meet in Detroit Friday. Then it will be sent to Ford's 55,000 union workers for a ratification vote.

The agreement likely will mirror the pact approved by General Motors workers after a 40-day strike.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The GM contract has a mix of pay raises and lump-sum checks, a quicker path to full wages for new hires and assurances that temporary workers can become full-time. It also includes $7.7 billion in investments at U.S. factories.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE    