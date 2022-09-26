Expand / Collapse search
Ford

Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion jury verdict in truck rollover lawsuit

Car maker says it was unfairly precluded from defending against claims its trucks were defective

Ford Motor Co. is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

In new court filings Monday, Ford said it was unfairly precluded from providing evidence that would have demonstrated the truck involved in the fatal incident was safe and the roof structure was stronger than many of its peers.

The trial is over a 2014 crash that killed two members of the plaintiffs’ family. The family sued Ford, alleging that the truck’s roof design was faulty and vulnerable to collapse during a rollover crash.

The Ford F-150 and Ford Mustang are J.D. Power’s 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study award recipients for large light duty pickup and sporty midsize car segments, respectively, helping to launch Ford Motor Company into a tie-for-third among all automake (Ford)

The car company argued Monday that a state judge in 2018 effectively barred Ford from defending itself against the plaintiffs’ claims that the truck’s roof design was defective, according to the most recent filings.

Ford also said in the filings that it wasn’t able to sufficiently show at trial other factors at play that could have contributed to the fatalities, including its contention that the occupants weren’t properly wearing their seat belts.

"Ford didn’t get to put its case on," said Theodore Boutrous, an attorney for the auto maker. "It was fighting with two hands behind its back."

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid XLT (Ford)

Ford filed two motions Monday in the state court of Gwinnett County in Georgia. One motion sought a new trial, while the other challenged the punitive damages imposed on the company in August.

James Butler, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said he would address the points Ford raised in these motions and added that he doesn’t believe Ford has a defense to present.

The fatal crash occurred in 2014, when the Hills were driving from their farm in Georgia. The right front tire of the couple’s heavy-duty truck blew out and the vehicle rolled over, according to court documents.

DEARBORN, MI - SEPTEMBER 17: The 2021 Ford F-150 King Ranch Truck appears at the Ford Built for America event at Fords Dearborn Truck Plant on September 17, 2020 in Dearborn, Michigan. Ford held the event to showcase its new advertising campaign, the ((Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images))

The Hills were crushed inside the truck, said James Butler, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs in the case.

Lawyers for the Hill family argued at trial that the roofs installed on the 1999-2016 Super-Duty trucks had a defective design, were dangerously weak, and that the company allegedly knew of the risks they posed.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys also said in a pretrial order that Ford has identified 162 lawsuits involving roof-crush incidents in these specific model-year trucks.

Ford dealer

Ford F-150 pickup trucks at a dealership in Colma, California, US, on Friday, July 22, 2022. Ford Motor Co. is expected to release earnings figures on July 27. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Mr. Boutrous said there are other factors that can cause injury in a violent rollover crash that aren’t related to the roof design. He also said that, in four other lawsuits involving similar rollover incidents in Ford trucks, the company prevailed. Three of them were decided by a jury, he said.

In the Hill case, Ford’s lawyers had argued that the tire installed on the couple’s truck had the incorrect load-carrying capacity, which led it to fail. Ford said that when the tire ruptured, Mr. Hill improperly steered his truck, causing it to leave the roadway at a "dangerous angle."

Ford Broncos

2021 Ford Bronco™ 2-door Area 51 Black Diamond™ with available equipment shown, 2021 Ford Bronco™ 4-door Iconic Silver Outer Banks™ with optional equipment shown. (Always consult the Owner’s Manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail (Ford)

"There are millions of these vehicles on the road around the United States," Mr. Boutrous said. "The safety record is strong."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the auto industry’s top safety regulator, shows no investigative action or safety recalls related to incidents of collapsed roofs involving 1999-2016 heavy-duty Ford pickups.