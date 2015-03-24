Flight restrictions lifted in St. Louis; about 10 diverted, canceled due to gunfire reports

Federal Aviation Administration flight restrictions in the St. Louis area have been lifted.

Lambert-St. Louis International Airport spokesman Jeff Lea said the restrictions expired at 3:30 a.m.

Lea said about 10 inbound flights were canceled or diverted late Monday because of reports of gunshots fired into the sky following a grand jury's decision not to indict a white officer who fatally shot a black 18-year-old.

The FAA said Monday the restriction was meant "to provide a safe environment for law enforcement activities."

Lea said the airport expects to see full operations Tuesday. Six outbound flights were canceled Tuesday morning largely because the planes to be used didn't land last night.

For two weeks after the shooting, the FAA restricted flights on 37 square miles of airspace, including for news helicopters.