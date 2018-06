Firefighters have extinguished a fire at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson.

The fire broke out late Monday night in a barn in the theme park's safari section and was under control around 11 p.m.

There were no injuries.

Six Flags says in a tweet "all animals are safe tonight" and thanks people for their concern.

The park is located between New York City and Philadelphia. It offers rides, shows and other amusements.