Finmeccanica head arrested in corruption probe: judicial source

The head of Italy's defence group Finmeccanica has been arrested in a corruption probe revolving around the sale of helicopters to the Indian government, a judicial source said on Tuesday.

Earlier a report on the online version of Corriere della Sera said Finmeccanica Chief Executive and Chairman Giuseppe Orsi had been arrested for bribes allegedly paid to secure the sale of 12 helicopters to the Indian government.

A spokesman for Finmeccanica was not immediately able to comment.

The source said the Chief Executive of Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland Bruno Spagnolini had been placed under house arrest as part of the probe.

(Reporting By Emilio Parodi, edited by Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes)