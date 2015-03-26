Financial Sector Wrap

The Financial sector (XLF) showed little movement while the S&P 500 gained 1.7% during trading today.

The ETF, as a proxy for the sector, tracked closer to the overall market today than over the past month. As trading began today, XLF was down 8.5% over the last thirty trading days, and the S&P 500 climbed -4.3%.

Hugoton Royalty (NYSE:HGT) was a major loser in the sector, falling 9.9% (-$1.29) to close at $11.65 with 1.6 million shares moving. The stock traded between $11.44 and $13.01. The stock has fallen over the last three months, dropping $3.76 (-24.4%) from $15.41 on February 23, 2012.

Increasing 5.5% (+$1.90) to close at $36.50, MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) was a major gainer in the sector. Today, 76,869 shares traded hands. The stock traded in a range of $34.50 to $36.50. The stock has been sliding in the last two months, down $4.57 (-11.1%) from a price of $41.07 on March 22, 2012.

U S 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (NYSE:UNL) fell 2.8% to close at $17.48, crossing its 50-day moving average of $16.55. Meanwhile, MasterCard (NYSE:MA) climbed 4.1% to close at $410.58, moving past its 200-day moving average of $395.09.

ProShares Ultra Oil x26 Gas (ETF (NYSE:DIG) rose 4.8% to close at $39.30, approaching its 50-day moving average of $43.62. It has also moved closer to its 200-day moving average of $45.36. eHealth (NASDAQ:NBBC) fell 1.8% to close at $17.14, moving closer to its 50-day moving average of $16.99. Also, the stock moved closer to its 200-day moving average of $4.14.