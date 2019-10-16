Expand / Collapse search
Fed's Beige Book reports slight economic growth in some regions

By FOXBusiness
The U.S. economy only expanded at a "slight to moderate" pace through mid-September, as the U.S.-China trade war continued to weigh on business activity, according to the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book.

Growth varied across all of the Fed’s 12 districts, with the Midwest and Great Plains generally more downbeat than states in the southern and western U.S, the Fed said in its region-by-region roundup of anecdotal information known as the Beige Book.

Manufacturing continued to edge lower across the board, with some districts reporting that firms had started to layoff workers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 