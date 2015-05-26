Federal jury in Pittsburgh rejects Michigan man's suit that Heinz stole ketchup packet ideas

A federal jury in Pittsburgh has rejected a Michigan man's claims that a condiment package he patented in 1997 led H.J. Heinz Co. to develop its Dip & Squeeze ketchup packets in 2010.

The verdict in favor of Pittsburgh-based Heinz came Wednesday.

David Wawrzynski (wah-ruh-ZIN'-skee), a Detroit-area businessman, had sued, claiming the "Little Dipper" package he invented led Heinz to develop its dual-function package. A lid can be peeled from the Dip & Squeeze so food can be dipped into the ketchup, or the end can be torn off so the ketchup can be squeezed onto the food.

A Heinz spokesman says the company is pleased and "believed all along that Mr. Wawrzynski's claims were groundless."