Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo asset cap eased for coronavirus small business loans

Bank has faced restrictions on its balance sheet growth for more than two years

Banks, SBA working to process thousands of loans per hour

Demand is huge for the Payroll Protection Program for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would temporarily ease its asset cap on Wells Fargo & Co. to encourage the bank to lend to small businesses harmed by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The central bank said it would "temporarily and narrowly modify the growth restriction on Wells Fargo so that it can provide additional support to small businesses."

Wells Fargo has faced restrictions on its balance sheet growth for more than two years, the result of widespread compliance failures at the lender.

