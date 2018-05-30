Fed mulls Obama-era Volcker Rule relief

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will discuss potential changes to an Obama-era rule that prevents banks from making risky investments with their own money, after President Donald Trump promised to ease post-financial crisis regulations on banks to boost economic growth.

Continue Reading Below

The Volcker Rule, as the regulation is known, was implemented as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law. It aimed to stop banks that received federally insured deposits from making speculative bets in pursuit of short-term profits, thereby increasing their chances of sustaining significant losses. These banks, which also conduct trades on behalf of clients and customers, are constrained when it comes to investing in hedge funds and private equity funds.

Many industry lobbyists have said the rule is unnecessarily complex and burdensome. It is also challenging for banks to prove they are obeying the trading regulations.

After its implementation, financial institutions were forced to overhaul their trading operations.

Trump signed a bill to scale back some of the provisions in Dodd-Frank last week, which included eliminating Volcker Rule requirements on banks with assets under $10 billion.

Advertisement

Fed officials have said that banks, particularly those with smaller trading desks, spend too much time interpreting and trying to follow this 1,000-plus page rule.

Potential changes are likely to include making it easier for banks to prove that they are not engaging in proprietary trading, tailoring the rule based on the size of the financial institution and clearing up other terms of the law, which JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon famously said required traders to get a psychologist and lawyer to properly interpret.

But it’s not just the central bank that will be needed to approve revisions to the Volcker Rule. The Securities and Exchange Commission and three other agencies would need to sign off on any new proposals.