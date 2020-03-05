Expand / Collapse search
FDIC reshaping with early retirements, some office closings

The FDIC wants to "create a more highly skilled workforce."

Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal agency that oversees the financial condition of U.S. banks says it will offer voluntary early retirement to about 20% of its 5,800 employees to create a more highly skilled workforce.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced the move Thursday, saying it isn't designed to reduce its budget or the total size of the workforce.

About 42% of the current workforce is eligible for retirement within five years, the FDIC says. In addition, the FDIC plans to close a handful of field offices. No staff involved in examining banks will be affected, it says.

“This program will enhance our agility, preparedness and technological transformation," FDIC Chair Jelena McWilliams said in a statement.