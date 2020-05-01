FDA clears Gilead's emergency coronavirus treatment remdesivir

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of Gilead’s experimental drug remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn announced the authorization Friday at the White House.

President Trump praised Gilead for its contribution in helping people ill with the coronavirus.

“You’re doing great work,” he said. “We’re proud of you.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, an infectious diseases expert with the White House coronavirus task force, said the emergency authorization illustrates what can be done in a short time when needed.

