FDA cautions consumers about honey-based products containing hidden drugs marketed for sexual enhancement

The FDA is cautioning consumers this week after sending warning letters to four US companies that produce honey-based products containing prescription drugs for sexual enhancement.

Laboratory testing by the FDA confirmed that some of the products – such as Secret Miracle Royal Honey for Her, X RATED HONEY FOR MEN, and Dose Vital Honey for Men – contained sildenafil and tadalafil, which are the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis.

"Tainted honey-based products like these are dangerous because consumers are likely unaware of the risks associated with the hidden prescription drug ingredients in these products and how they may interact with other drugs and supplements they may take," FDA Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judy McMeekin said in a statement.

The active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis are only for prescription use under the care of a licensed professional.

ICE CREAM RECALL EXPANDED AFTER TRACES OF LISTERIA FOUND

Consumption of those ingredients can be dangerous when they interact with other prescription drugs containing nitrates, which are often taken by people with diabetes and high cholesterol.

"Additionally, since companies label these products as foods or dietary supplements and sell them illegally, they are not subject to the same approval process and quality standards as medications you get from your doctor," the FDA said in its warning to consumers.

The FDA gave the four companies – Thirstyrun LLC, MKS Enterprise LLC, Shopaax.com, and 1am USA Incorporated dba Pleasure Products USA – 15 days to respond with answers about how they will address the alleged issues with their products.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

None of the four companies immediately responded to a request for comment on Wednesday.