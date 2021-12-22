FDA authorizes first COVID-19 treatment pill, Pfizer's Paxlovin drug

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Pfizer's Paxlovid drug.

Emergency use authorization was granted Wednesday for Pfizer's Paxlovid – nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use – for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults and children 12 years of age or older weighing at least 40 kilograms or about 88 pounds.

It applies only to those who meet those qualifications, have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 testing and "who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death," the FDA said.

PFIZER PREPARES SHIPMENTS OF ANTIVIRAL PILL FOR TREATING COVID-19

Paxlovid is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset.

"Today’s authorization introduces the first treatment for COVID-19 that is in the form of a pill that is taken orally — a major step forward in the fight against this global pandemic," Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. "This authorization provides a new tool to combat COVID-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as new variants emerge and promises to make antiviral treatment more accessible to patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19."

Paxlovid is not authorized for the pre-exposure or post-exposure prevention of COVID-19 or for initiation of treatment in those requiring hospitalization due to severe or critical COVID-19. Paxlovid is not a substitute for vaccination in individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination and a booster dose are recommended, the FDA said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.