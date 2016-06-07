Father's Day Spending Expected To Reach Record $14.3B

Father's Day spending is expected to reach a record $14.3 billion this year, the National Retail Federation said Tuesday. That is the highest level in the 13-year history of the organization's survey. Still, that's well below the $21.4 billion spent this year on Mother's Day. On average, shoppers will spend $125.92 for the holiday, up from $115.57 last year. The NRF survey found that 22% will spend on experiences such as a concert or sporting event. Consumers plan to spend $3.1 billion on outings, which also includes dining out. Spending on clothing and gift cards will be just under $2 billion. Father's Day is Sunday, June 19.
Copyright © 2016 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below