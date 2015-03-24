Fast food workers vote to add civil disobedience to latest campaign for higher pay, union

Fast food workers from across the country have voted in suburban Chicago to escalate their campaign for higher wages and union representation by including civil disobedience.

More than 1,300 workers gathered Saturday in Villa Park, Illinois. They voted to add sit-down strikes and restaurant occupations to their campaign to win $15-an-hour wages and a union.

Industry officials say a $15-an-hour wage would hurt job creation, and that the solution is more education and job training.

Cindy Enriquez said at the convention that the $8.25 she makes an hour at a McDonalds in Phoenix makes her dream of going to college impossible.

The workers' effort is supported by the Service Employees International Union.

Their actions so far have included one-day strikes and a protest outside this year's McDonald's Corp. shareholder meeting.