Facebook reshuffle draws Zuckerberg allies closer to CEO, report

Facebook has made some major changes to its management structure – with a former Facebook executive saying the moves appeared to be designed to surround founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg with his most trusted executives, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The new responsibilities are being given to executives who have worked with Zuckerberg since the company’s early days. Chris Cox, Facebook’s chief product officer, will now be in charge of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, while the company restructures its divisions to include one focused on emerging technologies with a branch dedicated to privacy.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FB FACEBOOK INC. 185.53 +2.87 +1.57% TWTR TWITTER INC. 32.87 +0.41 +1.26% SNAP SNAP INC. 11.01 0.00 0.00%

The changes, first reported by Recode and confirmed by Facebook, will mean more than a dozen executives will have new roles and/or take on new responsibilities.

Facebook’s “New Platforms and Infra” group will be led by Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer. The division will tackle new technologies and products, including blockchain. Within this new division, Facebook is creating a new product team focused on privacy.