Facebook plunges 20% as revenue, user growth disappoint

Facebook shares plunged by more than 20% in after-hours trading Wednesday as the social media giant missed expectations on quarterly revenue and reported sagging user growth in key markets after Cambridge Analytica data breach.

Facebook’s tally of second-quarter global daily active users, a key metric for tracking user engagement, rose 11% to 1.47 billion. Analysts had expected 1.49 billion daily active users. The company reported a total of 2.23 billion monthly active users, below a projected 2.25 billion.

Revenue also fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, rising 42% to $13.23 billion, less than the $13.36 billion estimate polled by Thomson Reuters. The company beat on earnings, which rose 32% to $1.74 per share against an expected $1.72.

While losses initially leveled off, shares plunged even further after Facebook CFO David Wehner warned that revenue growth would decelerate by high single-digit percentages, owing in part to foreign exchange rate headwinds and spending on new data privacy features.

The social media giant has faced unprecedented scrutiny since reports surfaced that British data firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly accessed the personal data of up to 87 million users. The second-quarter marked the first full financial period since the data breach became public knowledge.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company “will continue to invest heavily in security and privacy,” adding that the associated cost would likely hurt profitability in upcoming quarters. Facebook has taken steps to address concerns about data privacy and “fake news” on the platform.

Wehner said the company expects its expenses to rise by 50% to 60% this year as it invests in data security, new technology and other initiatives.

User growth stalled in the key U.S. and Canada region, as the platform’s base 241 million monthly active users was unchanged compared to the first quarter. Monthly users declined slightly in Europe after the implementation of new data privacy regulations in the region.

Advertising rose 42% to $13.04 billion, with mobile advertising accounting for 91% of that total.

The after-hours drop in the shares on Wednesday came as the stock hovered at an all-time high with gains of over 21% this year.

