Facebook Inc. - Class A, Wal-Mart Stores Among Stocks Down on Above-average Volume Thursday

Here are stocks that are down on high volume today:
- Today, Facebook Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ:FB) is down on high volume, trading at a volume of 96.8 million, or 2.5 times its average daily volume. The stock is down 6.3% to $19.87.
- Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) is trading down on above-average volume today, seeing a price drop on a volume of 10.9 million, or 1.6 times its average daily volume. Shares are down 3.3% to $71.98. Over the last three months, the stock has gained $8.94 (14.2%) from a price of $63.04 on May 21, 2012. The stock is trading 9.2% above its 200-day moving average.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is seeing its price fall on above-normal volume today, as 7.2 million shares have moved, or 3.5 times its average daily volume. The stock price had dipped 7.5% to $37.45. The stock is down over the last two months, having fallen $3.70 (-9%) from a price of $41.15 on June 19, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $38.63 today.
- Trading at a volume of 2.1 million, or 4.8 times its average daily volume, Perrigo Company (NASDAQ:PRGO) is down on high volume today. The stock price has sunk 6.8% to $108.63. Share price is up $6.10 (5.3%) from $114.73 on July 18, 2012. The stock has dropped a step closer to its 200-day moving average, sitting just 1.6% above the mark.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is trading down on a volume of 4.3 million, or 2.2 times its standard daily volume. The stock is down 3.8% to $48.08. The stock is trading at 84.3% of its 50-day moving average and 58.5% of its 200-day moving average.
- NetEase.com (NASDAQ:NTES) is seeing its price fall on above-normal volume today, as 3.3 million shares have moved, or 4.7 times its average daily volume. Shares are down 11.7% to $51.37. The stock has been declining in the last two months, down $12.45 (-19.5%) from a price of $63.81 on June 19, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $55.89 today.
- China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) is trading down on a volume of 1.1 million, or 1.6 times its normal daily volume. The stock price has slipped 5.9% to $55.41. Share price climbed over the last three months, now up $2.64 (5%) from $52.77 on May 21, 2012. The stock has dropped a step closer to its 200-day moving average, sitting just 3% above the mark.
- CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is trading down on a volume of 928,235, or 2.6 times its average daily volume. The stock price had dipped 5.6% to $54.14. The stock has risen $10.06 (22.8%) over the last three months from a price of $44.08 on May 21, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $55.53 today.
- Today, New York Mortgage (NASDAQ:NYMT) is down on high volume, trading at a volume of 6.7 million, or 15.1 times its average daily volume. Shares have fallen 3.3% to $6.71. The stock has been on a downward trajectory over the last two months, decreasing 36 cents (-5.1%) from a price of $7.07 on June 19, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $6.88 today.