Exxon tightens belt on employee travel

Exxon Mobil is watching its pennies following the worst quarterly profit in almost four years.

Continue Reading Below

The oil giant is scrutinizing employee-travel budgets, according to Bloomberg.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Travel requests involving industry conferences are especially being eyed closely.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 60.53 +0.57 +0.95%

An Exxon spokesman didn’t respond to Bloomberg for a comment.

GAS PRICES CONTINUE DOWNWARD TREND

The company is closely watching oil demand, especially the impact the outbreak of coronavirus may have on the industry.

The company has so far protected its dividend, raising it steadily despite a cash flow not keeping pace.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Exxon shares have lost $17 billion in market value since reporting disappointing results on Jan. 31, warning that conditions in its chemical business will remain “challenging” for the rest of this year.