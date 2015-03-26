Exclusive: Roper nears $1 billion healthcare services deal - sources

Diversified manufacturer Roper Industries Inc is in advanced talks to buy Managed Health Care Associates, a privately held healthcare services provider, for about $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A deal could come as early as next week, according to the people, and would add to Roper's existing medical business, which the diversified industrial company has grown through acquisitions in the past few years.

Roper is still finalizing details of an agreement with Managed Health Care's private equity owner, Diamond Castle Holdings LLC, and the discussions could yet fall apart, the people cautioned.

They declined to be named because the matter is confidential. Representatives for Roper, Managed Health Care and Diamond Castle did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)