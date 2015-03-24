Ex-JPMorgan banker gets 6-figure book deal for corporate thriller series; 1st 'Underwriting'

A former banker at JPMorgan has a six-figure book deal for a corporate thriller series that began as an online serial.

Penguin Random House units G.P. Putnam's Sons and Penguin Books announced Tuesday they had acquired the first two books of Michelle Miller's planned five-part series.

The first novel is called "The Underwriting" and is scheduled to come out May 26. Putnam is releasing the hardcover. Penguin is releasing the paperback.

Miller's series is billed as "The Social Network" meets "The Wolf of Wall Street." It's based at an online dating startup and takes on Silicon Valley and Wall Street.

Miller received an MBA from Stanford University. She initially self-published "The Underwriting" by releasing 12 weekly installments on theunderwriting.com.

Putnam says rights have been sold in 15 foreign territories.