Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

China Tariffs

EU to see test Trump's China trade deal against WTO standards

Reuters
close
U.S. ambassador to China Terry Branstad discusses the benefits of phase one of the U.S.-China trade deal after the official signing, USMCA and relations with China.video

World economy will benefit from trade deals, mending 'longstanding' issues: US ambassador to China

U.S. ambassador to China Terry Branstad discusses the benefits of phase one of the U.S.-China trade deal after the official signing, USMCA and relations with China.

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s trade chief said on Thursday that the bloc would check to see if a major trade deal struck by the United States and China is compliant with global rules.

Continue Reading Below

CHINA WILL 'CERTAINLY' HONOR PHASE ONE TRADE PROMISES, BLACKSTONE'S SCHWARZMAN SAYS

“The devil is in the detail,” EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan told a conference in London, speaking by video link from Washington where he is meeting U.S. officials this week. “We will have to assess whether it is WTO compliant.”

Washington and Beijing on Wednesday scaled back their 18-month trade row that has hit global economic growth by signing an initial deal under which China will boost purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years in exchange for the rolling back of some U.S. tariffs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Writing by William Schomberg