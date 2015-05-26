EU-Greece Talks Make Progress, To Continue: Eurogroup Chief

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said just after midnight Thursday that Greece and the European Union had made progress on talks but not enough to come to a "joint conclusion." Speaking in Brussels, Dijsselbloem said talks with Greece would continue Monday. "We did make a lot of progress in the sense that we now know where we all are," he said. The statement followed news reports that the two sides had reached an agreement "in principle" to allow financially beleagured Greece remain in its aid program.
