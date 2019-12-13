Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Europe

EU agrees to start British trade talks after Brexit deal approved: Sources

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson skipped the summit because of an election on Thursday

Reuters
close
The U.K.’s Conservative Party has won a 73 seat majority in Parliament. FOX Business’ Ashley Webster with more.video

Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party wins a landslide victory in UK general election

The U.K.’s Conservative Party has won a 73 seat majority in Parliament. FOX Business’ Ashley Webster with more.

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The European Union's 27 national leaders agreed at a summit on Friday to move to trade talks with Britain after the "ratification and effective implementation" of the Brexit deal, diplomatic sources said.

Continue Reading Below

STOCKS ADD TO GAINS AS TRADE DEAL-FUELED RALLY CONTINUES

A French official said the EU would stress that so-called level playing field provisions to guarantee fair competition will be crucial for the bloc in trade negotiations with Britain.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson skipped the summit because of an election on Thursday in which his Conservative Party won a landslide victory.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Michel Rose; Editing by Catherine Evans)