ETFs to Watch September 14, 2012 (DIG, FXA, QQQ)

Here is the ETF Professor's ETF Watch List for Friday September 14, 2012.
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X Shares (NYSE:NUGT) soared on Thursday.
Continue Reading Below
The ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSE:DIG) looks strong.
The PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is at critical resistance.
Emerging markets plays of the day: WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (NYSE:EPI), Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSE:IDX) and the Market Vectors Poland ETF (NYSE:PLND).
Forex play of the day: CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSE:FXA).
Bond play of the day: WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMCB).
Advertisement
(c) 2012 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.