ETFs to Watch October 4, 2012 (FXF, EEV, XLP)

Here is the ETF Professor's ETF Watch List for Thursday October 4, 2012.

Sector Plays: Market Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSE:OIH) and the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSE:XHB).

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLP) continues to impress.

Keep an eye an on the U.S. Oil Fund (NYSE:USO).

Emerging markets plays of the day: Market Vectors Egypt ETF (NYSE:EGPT), Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSE:VNM) and the ProShares UltraShort Emerging Markets (NYSE:EEV).

Forex play of the day: CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSE:FXF).

Bond play of the day: PIMCO Total Return Bond ETF (NYSE:BOND).

