ETFs to Watch February 1, 2013 (ECH, HYD, RTH)

Here is the ETF Professor's ETF Watch List for Friday, February 1, 2013.
Give the Vanguard Small Cap ETF (NYSE:VB) a look.
What's next for the First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (NYSE:FCG)?
The Market Vectors Retail ETF (NYSE:RTH) should be in play today.
Emerging markets plays of the day: Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSE:VNM), Market Vectors Indonesia ETF (NYSE:IDX) and the iShares MSCI Chile Investable Market Index Fund (NYSE:ECH).
Forex play of the day: CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSE:FXC).
Bond play of the day: Market Vectors High-Yield Muni ETF (NYSE:HYD).
