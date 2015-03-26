ETFs to Watch February 1, 2013 (ECH, HYD, RTH)

Benzinga

Here is the ETF Professor's ETF Watch List for Friday, February 1, 2013.

Give the Vanguard Small Cap ETF (NYSE:VB) a look.

Continue Reading Below

What's next for the First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (NYSE:FCG)?

The Market Vectors Retail ETF (NYSE:RTH) should be in play today.

Emerging markets plays of the day: Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSE:VNM), Market Vectors Indonesia ETF (NYSE:IDX) and the iShares MSCI Chile Investable Market Index Fund (NYSE:ECH).

Forex play of the day: CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSE:FXC).

Bond play of the day: Market Vectors High-Yield Muni ETF (NYSE:HYD).

(c) 2013 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.