ETFs to help you save for a home, vacation

For those looking for investment vehicles tailored to aim at a specific goal, there's a new family of exchange-traded funds that have been designed to meet such needs.

LifeGoal Investments has rolled out ETFs tailored to folks' desires, with one for individuals who are saving for a house (HOM), another for people saving up for a vacation (SUNY), and an option for kids' needs, such as child care or tuition (CHLD).

"My brother and I grew up in a blue-collar town, quit our combined 25-year Wall Street careers, and started LifeGoal Investments," explained Brett Sohns, who started LifeGoal Investments with his brother, Taylor. "We want to help our people achieve the American dream, financial security and home ownership, by creating funds that an average investor can understand – just look at the names."

"We have simplified the investment decisions for retail investors with the names of our funds," Taylor said. "But the underlying investment we manage is anything but simple. It incorporates an innovative patent-pending process that attempts to minimize volatility, while also attempting to keep pace with the underlying inflation of the home price."

LifeGoal Investments says its portfolio features assets that can perform across different parts of the economic cycle, with each portfolio maintaining a strategic exposure to stocks, bonds, commodities, maybe crypto- and inflation-linked securities – but also with built-in latitude to tactically adjust when the market presents.