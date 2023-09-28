Expand / Collapse search
Epic Games is laying off roughly 900 employees: report

Epic has been in a legal battle with Apple since 2020

"Fortnite" maker Epic Games is laying off about 900 employees, or 16% of its staff, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The job cuts were announced in a memo to staff, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fortnite on a desktop

A gamer plays the video game "Fortnite: Battle Royale" developed by People Can Fly and Epic Games on May 3, 2018 in Paris, France. ( (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Epic has been in a legal battle with Apple since 2020, when the gaming firm alleged that Apple's practice of charging up to 30% commissions on in-app payments on iPhones and other devices violated U.S. antitrust rules.

Apple on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down an order requiring changes to its App Store rules stemming from an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" owner Epic Games.

