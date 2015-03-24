Engineering company to add 80 jobs as part of investment in Kentucky

An engineering firm has announced plans to expand its operations in Boyd County in northeastern Kentucky.

Gov. Steve Beshear's office says EN Engineering will create 80 engineering jobs and invest nearly $3 million in the project.

The company provides engineering expertise to industrial clients, including natural gas and oil pipeline infrastructure, gas distribution and petroleum refining. EN Engineering currently employs nearly 90 workers in the state, and is expanding its engineering capacity to better serve the tri-state region of Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio.

In addition to adding the new jobs, EN Engineering plans to build a 24,000-square-foot facility to consolidate its Kentucky operations.

The company operates 10 offices throughout the country with approximately 725 employees.