Energy Sector Wrap

While the S&P 500 grew 1.7%, the Energy sector (XLE) showed little movement during trading today.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) was a major gainer in the sector, rising 10.5% (+$1.94) to close at $20.46 with 77,136 shares moving. The stock traded in a range of $19.07 to $20.95. Similarly, Berry Petroleum Company (NYSE:BRY) gained today, increasing $2.54 (+7%) to close at $39.01.

GeoMet (NASDAQ:GMET) was a major loser in the sector. Its price dropped 9.9% (-2 cents) to close at 23 cents, as 56,072 shares moved. The stock traded between 22 cents and 24 cents.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) fell 0.8% to close at $13.47, crossing its 50-day moving average of $13.06. Meanwhile, PHI (NASDAQ:PHIIK) climbed 9.1% to close at $25.72, moving past its 200-day moving average of $23.81.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:GDP) rose 16.9% to close at $15.61, approaching its 50-day moving average of $15.74. It has also moved closer to its 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Rhino Resource Partners L.P (NYSE:RNO) hit a new 52-week low today, hitting $12.61 to fall below the previous low of $13.75.