Employee walkout at Boston Market leaves customers without preordered Thanksgiving meals: report

They ordered a feast but ended up with nothing.

Workers at a Boston Market location in southern California staged a walkout that resulted in the store being unable to fulfill prepaid orders on Thanksgiving morning, according to reports.

Adam Sharp, a customer who was stunned when he arrived at the store to find a "sorry" sign posted outside, told KTLA that he was disappointed and was now faced with a real headache.

"We have 12 people we have to feed right now and you can literally see the food inside the store and we can’t get to it. This is outrageous. No phone call, they’ve charged our card $400," he said.

WALMART DITCHING LAYAWAY OPTION FOR 2021 HOLIDAY SEASON

Boston Market did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox Business. A call to the Rancho Cucamonga location was not answered. A spokesman from the restaurant told KTLA that the company is investigating and "in the process of refunding the Thanksgiving order(s) of every guest impacted by our Rancho Cucamonga location."

WHAT IS AFTERPAY?

"We sincerely apologize to every guest who placed an order and came to the restaurant today," the spokesman told the station.

RETAIL BUY NOW, PAY LATER TRANSACTIONS NOT REPLACING CREDIT CARDS, STUDY SHOWS

The KTLA report said stacks of the orders could be seen inside the location, which added to the customers’ frustrations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"No email, nothing about anything," Joseph Amato told the Daily Bulletin. "And there’s food sitting in there, food sitting in the truck on the side, just waiting to see if someone shows up. Now it’s just everyone out here without food. I was really hoping to take it easy this Thanksgiving, not have to make a whole dinner for the family Now I have to find a Plan B."