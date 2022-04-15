Elon Musk is ‘unpredictable’ and can do 'whatever he wants,' billionaire Ken Fisher says

Fisher Investments founder Ken Fisher joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Friday and argued that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is "unpredictable" and can do" whatever he wants." The billionaire made these comments after Twitter adopted a "poison pill" following Musk's $54.20 per share offer to take the social media giant private.

TWITTER ADOPTS 'POISON PILL' TO PREVENT ELON MUSK TAKEOVER

KEN FISHER: Musk, who is clearly not dumb, is also clearly unpredictable. I have no idea what he will actually do. He can do pretty much whatever he wants, so if he wants to raise to 54, he can. If he doesn't want to, Lord only knows what he's thinking…in reality, betting against Elon Musk is pretty often a mistake… you've got to be thinking you're pretty darn smart to win a bet against him. But what he'll do, I don't have a clue about.

…

He wouldn't sell them outright; I do not believe. What I believe he would do say is borrow against them and then the ratchet penalty would be if effectively that borrowing forced him to later sell Tesla shares. But in the beginning, if… you just borrow the money, at that point in time, he doesn't sell the Tesla shares, everything's fine for a while, and it takes him a while to work through the point of it either being a success or it not being a success as a takeover.

