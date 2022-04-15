Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Elon Musk is ‘unpredictable’ and can do 'whatever he wants,' billionaire Ken Fisher says

Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to prevent Musk takeover

close
Fisher Investments founder Ken Fisher reacts to Twitter adopting a ‘poison pill’ following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $54.20 per share offer to take the social media giant private. video

Elon Musk is ‘unpredictable’: Ken Fisher

Fisher Investments founder Ken Fisher reacts to Twitter adopting a ‘poison pill’ following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $54.20 per share offer to take the social media giant private.

Fisher Investments founder Ken Fisher joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Friday and argued that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is "unpredictable" and can do" whatever he wants." The billionaire made these comments after Twitter adopted a "poison pill" following Musk's $54.20 per share offer to take the social media giant private.

TWITTER ADOPTS 'POISON PILL' TO PREVENT ELON MUSK TAKEOVER

KEN FISHER: Musk, who is clearly not dumb, is also clearly unpredictable. I have no idea what he will actually do. He can do pretty much whatever he wants, so if he wants to raise to 54, he can. If he doesn't want to, Lord only knows what he's thinking…in reality, betting against Elon Musk is pretty often a mistake… you've got to be thinking you're pretty darn smart to win a bet against him. But what he'll do, I don't have a clue about.

Ken Fisher told FOX Business that Elon Musk is "unpredictable." (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

He wouldn't sell them outright; I do not believe. What I believe he would do say is borrow against them and then the ratchet penalty would be if effectively that borrowing forced him to later sell Tesla shares. But in the beginning, if… you just borrow the money, at that point in time, he doesn't sell the Tesla shares, everything's fine for a while, and it takes him a while to work through the point of it either being a success or it not being a success as a takeover.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
 

close
Fisher Investments founder Ken Fisher provides insight into how rising interest rates and inflation impacts the stock market.  video

Billionaire Ken Fisher on rising interest rates, inflation

Fisher Investments founder Ken Fisher provides insight into how rising interest rates and inflation impacts the stock market. 