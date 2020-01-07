Elon Musk to mark first deliveries of made-in-China Tesla vehicles
Elon Musk will be in China Tuesday for a ceremony that will mark Tesla's first delivery of made-in-China vehicles to the general public, according to Bloomberg.
The company is manufacturing its Model 3 sedans in a plant on the outskirts of Shanghai.
China's economy has been slowing and taking auto sales down with it. General Motors just announced that sales fell there for a second consecutive year.
China's auto market is expected to decline for a third straight year.
In November, electric vehicle sales plunged 42 percent in November from a year earlier.
Tesla cut the starting price of its Model 3 sedans built in China by 9 percent in order to match competitors.
Tesla shares climbed to a record $443.01 on Friday after rising 26 percent last year.
The Shanghai plant manufactures 1,000 cars a week.
The price of the Model 3 starts above $50,000.
Last month, Tesla secured a $1.29 billion loan from Chinese banks that can be used for construction and production at the Shanghai plant, as well as for repaying a loan due on March 4, Reuters said.