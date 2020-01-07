Elon Musk to mark first deliveries of made-in-China Tesla vehicles

Elon Musk will be in China Tuesday for a ceremony that will mark Tesla's first delivery of made-in-China vehicles to the general public, according to Bloomberg.

Continue Reading Below

The company is manufacturing its Model 3 sedans in a plant on the outskirts of Shanghai.

China's economy has been slowing and taking auto sales down with it. General Motors just announced that sales fell there for a second consecutive year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

China's auto market is expected to decline for a third straight year.

In November, electric vehicle sales plunged 42 percent in November from a year earlier.

Tesla cut the starting price of its Model 3 sedans built in China by 9 percent in order to match competitors.

Tesla shares climbed to a record $443.01 on Friday after rising 26 percent last year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ISLA n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

The Shanghai plant manufactures 1,000 cars a week.

The price of the Model 3 starts above $50,000.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Last month, Tesla secured a $1.29 billion loan from Chinese banks that can be used for construction and production at the Shanghai plant, as well as for repaying a loan due on March 4, Reuters said.