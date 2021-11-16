Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Elon Musk: Tesla will generate billions in taxes for government

Musk has sold billions in Tesla stock to cover a looming tax bill

close
Direxion managing director Dave Mazza and trader Scott Shellady discuss the health of the consumer on 'The Claman Countdown' video

Consumer discretionary stocks rocketing thanks to Tesla: Mazza

Direxion managing director Dave Mazza and trader Scott Shellady discuss the health of the consumer on 'The Claman Countdown'

Tesla founder Elon Musk noted Tuesday the electric car maker would contribute a massive sum in federal tax revenue in the coming years amid an ongoing dispute over a Democrat-led push to increase taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

Musk commented on the company’s federal tax contributions in response to a Twitter thread breaking down tax payments the billionaire will owe based on his stock-based compensation plan. Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, who tweets under the pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto, noted Musk’s personal contributions would be in addition to Tesla’s federal tax bill.

"Over time, Tesla will generate hundreds of billions for the government in terms of employee income tax, product sales tax and property tax, in addition to profit taxation," Musk tweeted in response.

ELON MUSK ANNOUNCES TESLA IS MOVING ITS HEADQUARTERS TO AUSTIN

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo (Reuters Photos)

Federal tax policy has been a subject of constant debate in recent months, with left-leaning lawmakers ranging from President Biden to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arguing for higher taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans. Several Democrats have called for the creation of a "billionaires’ tax" on unrealized investment gains, though that provision is not expected to be included in Biden’s sweeping social spending bill.

Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk sparred with Sanders last weekend. The Vermont senator tweeted that lawmakers "must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share." In response, Musk said, "I keep forgetting that you’re still alive."

Tesla

19 August 2021, Berlin: A Tesla charging station in a Tesla showroom features the manufacturer's logo. Photo: Christophe Gateau/dpa (Photo by Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images) (Photo by Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

On Nov. 6, Musk polled his Twitter followers on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock amid the ongoing debate over "unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance." 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Musk has sold nearly $8 billion worth of his Tesla shares this month. He has indicated he will use some of his proceeds to cover his tax bill from exercised stock options that would otherwise expire.